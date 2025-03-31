Community Clash: Adeleke Warns Traditional Rulers Over Renewed Violence In Osun

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday issued a stern warning to all traditional rulers in the State, threatening he will remove any monarchs in whose violence reoccurred in his domain.

Governor Adeleke specifically cautioned the monarchs of Ifon, Erin Osun, and Ilobu communities, stressing that they must sustain the current peace and de-escalation efforts in their respective areas.

Adeleke gave this warning in a statement released on Monday in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in reaction to the online reports alleging that faceless groups across the conflict zones were planning another round of attacks.

He also revealed that security operatives were intensifying their interrogation of key chieftains and actors involved in the communal crisis.

“In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place,” the governor said.

“I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they signed is not a joke. They will be held accountable before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we understand that many innocent people are suffering due to the evil agenda of a few elements in these conflict zones.

“Any attempt to exploit the curfew adjustment for renewed violence will lead to a full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough,” the statement concluded.

The Osun State Government had earlier relaxed the 24-hour indefinite curfew imposed on the three warring communities for the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The curfew was initially imposed in March 2025 following renewed communal clashes that claimed lives and led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Governor Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the affected communities, warning that any further violence will attract severe consequences for those involved.

