Community Celebrates Traditional ‘Idebi Oba’ Festival

The people of Irun Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State have expressed their determination to make the 2025 edition of their annual Idebi Oba Festival a grand celebration.

The age-long festival, scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 18, 2025, traditionally marks the conclusion of the yearly Ogun Festival. It serves as a major homecoming event, drawing indigenes from across Nigeria and abroad to reunite and celebrate with their families and kinsmen.

For the people of Irun Akoko, the Idebi Oba Festival is not just a cultural event but a deeply spiritual celebration that embodies the community’s rich heritage. It reinforces their ancestral bonds and communal values passed down through generations.

One of the major highlights of the festival will be the public display of ancestral crowns worn by past monarchs of the town, starting from the first ruler, a symbolic act that connects the present generation to their royal lineage.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, the Onirun of Irun, HRM Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola, expressed delight at the preparations and described the celebration as a sacred opportunity for his people to offer prayers for peace and development.

“The Idebi Oba is one of the most important traditional festivals in Irun Akoko. We have several others, but this one is particularly unique. On that day, all of us will gather to offer prayers for peace and prosperity for our town,” the monarch said.

Oba Agboola also appealed to the Ondo State Government, particularly the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, to collaborate with the community in developing Irun Akoko into a major cultural tourism destination.

“We are ready to make this year’s Idebi Oba Festival one to remember across Akokoland and Ondo State in general,” he said. “Our location makes us the honey pot of Akoko and neighbouring communities in Ekiti State. We invite the government to partner with us to harness our rich cultural heritage for tourism development.”