Community Accuses HYPREP Of Shifting Blame Over Collapsed Water Tank

The Luyor Gwara Community Development Committee (CDC) has faulted the statement issued by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) regarding the collapse of the overhead Braithwaite tank at the community’s water project site in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

After the overhead water tank fell four days after it was commissioned, sparking outrage, HYPREP’s officials visited the site and set up an investigation committee, but suggested there was “thirdparty interference” in the incident.

The CDC, however, in a statement condemned the insinuations contained in HYPREP’s statement, stressing that it was premature, premeditated, and prejudicial to shift blame before the conclusion of a credible investigation.

The statement, signed by Stephen Deegbara, the CDC Chairman, Luyor Gwara Community, appealed to HYPREP to focus on identifying the root causes of the collapse through a transparent and technical process, rather than making speculative remarks. “This is not the first time Gwara has hosted public projects, including water projects. We have never sabotaged any development effort.

“On the contrary, our community is known for safeguarding public infrastructure. Even during crises, not a single electric cable was vandalised in Gwara.” The committee described HYPREP’s insinuation of sabotage as offensive, irresponsible, and damaging to the community’s longstanding reputation as a peaceful and development-friendly host.