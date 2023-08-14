Communities Laud Ondo Govt Over Creation Of LCDAs Creation

The dispute over the creation of Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) by the Ondo State government took another turn on Sunday as Isinkan communities distanced themselves from the position of Akure youths on the rejection of the council areas created out of Akure South local government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Akure Youth Council (AYC) through its leadership rejected what it called lopsidedness in the creation of LCDAs in Akure South, saying the constituency was marginalized by the government.

Its Chairman, Tuyi Adekanmbi, Secretary Michael Adeyeye, and Tayo Oluyi said Akure with more population and being the state capital deserved more than the two it gave the Akure South and one it gave Akure North.

But yesterday hundreds of leaders of various communities from across Isinkan land, comprising of traditional and religious leaders as well as youths from Omu, Oke-Ilero, Ita-Oniyan, Aponmu, Oke-Ogba and other notable villages in Ward One, Two, and Ward Three of Akure South Local Government Area of thronged the palace of the traditional ruler of Isinkan town, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula to express their joy over the creation of an LCDA for the people of the three wards in Isinkan.

Speaking on behalf of the Isinkan people, Chief Idowu Ogunlalaka stated that the impromptu rally was necessary to clear any ambiguity about the disposition of the people in the various communities to the action.

His words “We heard that some people in Akure town said they are against the new LCDA. They are Akure. We are Isinkan. This is our land.

“Before we came here, we held a meeting in Aponmu. Everybody is happy and excited. We are satisfied with having the headquarters in Isinkan. Isinkan is our source. We are not bastards.

“If they claimed that any illegal Olu is against this good development, they and their illegal Olu will fail. The genuine Olus are all in support of the development. This is why we have agitated that any Olu on any community or land in Isinkan must be a bonafide Isinkan blood as owners of the land.

In his contribution, Olu Ayodeji Fatoki, the Olu of Aladodo in Isinkan, said “We the youths of Isinkan land and the communities, villages, and farm settlements across Isinkan land are immensely grateful to the government of Ondo State under the able leadership of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as well as members of the Ondo State House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Olamide Oladiji and the Deputy Speaker Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, for their wisdom in rectifying an agelong suppression through the propose Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in our domain and sitting its headquarters in Isinkan.

“We are aware that the creation of the LCDA is a blessing as it will bring development closer to our people. New and old local government workers will also benefit as many of them will be employed or posted there to function in various capacities and this will boost their career progression and give them opportunities to reach the peak.

“It is also an avenue for more people at the grassroots to participate in governance as elected officials. The influx of workers, visitors, contractors, and investors to the new LCDA will rub off positively on the economy of our community and the people in so many ways.’

The youths said the yearnings of the people at the villages and settlements in the Isinkan kingdom have been fulfilled with this creation of LCDA.