Communities Lament Incessant Drowning, Accidents At Sango Toll Gate Canal

Residents of Ajegunle Ilo in Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos State and Ilo Ota-Awela community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State have described a canal around the bridge in Sango Toll Gate along Lagos-Abeoukta Expressway as a death trap, especially during rainy season.

A corpse that was reportedly found in the canal last Saturday was yet to be evacuated at the time of this report. Residents of the area said that drowning and accidents are frequent in the canal.

The Baale of Ajegunle Ilo community, Prince Abolaji Adeyemo said in an interview that ‘’The canal is what separates Lagos and Ogun States at the toll gate area, but it has been damaged, and it has continued to expand due to flooding. Houses and businesses close to the canal are at risk. A young man downed in the canal at the weekend and this is not the first time such would be happening. Some school children, a young meat seller as well as others have drowned in the canal in the past. The corpses can lead to outbreak of epidemic in the area if care is not taken. A hotelier in the area has spent over N30million to build a wall around it, but this has not stopped the flooding as the canal continues to widen. We are appealing to the government to come to our aid and help us.”

The manager of a hotel around the canal, Mr. Richard Odakon said “My boss spent over N26million to fix the canal to safe lives. Sadly, the slabs are already washing off due to flooding. We need the government to proffer a permanent solution to the problem. This recent drowning is one of such that have happened in the past. We are appealing to the government to help repair the canal and the bridge to avoid more deaths and further destruction of properties.”

The Chairman of Peaceland Community Development Association (CDA) in Illo – Ota Awela, Mr. Rufus Ejimakinde said in an interview that residents of the community have contributed money to fix the canal but all to no avail.

He said; “Three years ago, a man who was trying to avoid the flood when it was raining got drowned. The tractor operators the government brought worked for 19 days and left. We have contacted Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (Yayi) to help, but there is no response from him yet.”

Ahmed Ololade, a butcher in the area, said ‘’Two years ago, a young meat seller drowned in the canal. Meat sellers have spent almost N4,000,000 to create barricades to stop the flow of the water. I am appealing to the government to come to our rescue.”

Mrs. Dosunmu, the Chairperson of Ajegunle-Ilo CDA, lamented that the canal has worsened over the years due to neglect by the government.

She said; “We wrote several letters and called the attention of the government to the challenges in the canal, but they did not respond. The Chairman of Agbado-Oke Odo Local Government area of Lagos State is also aware of the problem. The Ministry of Works and other relevant government agencies in charge of works have visited the toll gate, yet no meaningful action has been taken to address the widening of the canal. A woman in the community was swept away by flood, while she was crossing the canal on her way home.”

