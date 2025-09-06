Communal Sound Journey, Immersive Experience As LSAC Stages ‘Echoes And Balance’ In Lagos

It was an evening of breathtaking, inspiring, thought-provoking, and immersive theatrical experience penultimate Sunday at the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos, as the Lagos Sound Artist Collective (LSAC) explored the circles of nature, the dialogue of the self, and the resonance that shapes community, with the staging of ‘Echoes and Balance’.

The show is part of a quarterly series by LSAC in partnership with the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos.

Not one of the usual live theatre performances, ‘Echoes and Balance’ is a communal sound journey and immersive experience. It combines experimental sound art, ambient music, field recordings, and improvisation with Yorùbá philosophy.

And for the enthusiastic audience, it was a rich theatrical journey that draws attention to sound and rhythm, wellness and wisdom. The event offers a space for participants to engage in collective mindfulness, sound healing, and a deeper connection to tradition and self. The experience is designed to be interactive, with participants contributing to a shared sonic environment.

It blends traditional Yorùbá concepts of balance and ancestral wisdom with contemporary sound art, such as experimental music, soundscapes, ambience, and noise music. The journey is intended to be transformative, promoting calm, connection, and introspection through immersive sound and collective practices.

For members of the audience, it was an immersive experience, quiet introspection. As one of them said, it is “a sound that resounds with everyone present, followed by the peace that comes after the outburst of expression.”

Among the artistes that featured in the show include, Esther Essien, a dancer and singer; and Olatunde Obajeun.

Speaking about the idea behind the event, a multidisciplinary artist, bassist, and co-curator of LSAC, Tosin Oyebisi, popularly known as Oluwatosin Oyee, said that ‘Echoes and Balance’ is about wellness, social and healing sessions.

“It’s a time to take a break from the chaotic system we live in. Here, art meets ritual, movement meets memory, and echoes meet harmony. We explored the circles of nature, the dialogue of the self, and the resonance that shapes community,” he said.

According to Oyebisi, the aim is “not to tie the performance to a rigid theme but to allow each audience member to have a personal experience.

“Sometimes when you put a theme, people think only in that direction. We leave it open so that everyone can enter into their own story.”

Oyebisi noted that the group has hosted similar shows at the J Randle Centre, but this last event reaffirmed its reputation for blending art, ritual, and community in a unique and transformative way.