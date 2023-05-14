New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Communal Crisis: Police Confirm Killing Of Four In A’ibom

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed that four persons has been killed in a fresh communal crisis between the people of Amazaba Community, Eastern Obolo and Ikot Akpan Udo village, Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this to newsmen, weekend, also revealed that the casually figure in the recent clash between rival cult groups in the state, the Klaans and the Black Axe Confraternities rose from the initial four to five, while the number of arrests have hit over 76.

MacDon explained that about 300 policemen have been deployed to all the affected communities that were enmeshed in violent clash in the state.

Furthermore, he disclosed that after diligent screening of the 65 persons earlier arrested, 29 linked to the bloody cult clash were charged to Court on Friday May 12, for cultism and murder and remanded at the Ikot Ekpene Correctional Center.

He noted that some of the suspects charged were caught in the Act, adding that security personnel were still on ground in the affected communities in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

