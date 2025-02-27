Communal Crisis: Osun Monarch, Indigenes Express Concern Over Adeleke’s Delay In Constituting Inquiry Panel

Share

The Owamiran of Esa Oke Oba Adeyemi Akanbi yesterday urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to fulfill his promise to set up a panel of inquiry into the crisis in Esa Oke on February 3.

Addressing journalists in Esa Oke, the monarch expressed concern over the delay in the panel’s inauguration, stating that the community is eager to present its case and seek justice over the recent deadly clash between the town and the Ido Ajegunle community over land dispute.

Oba Akanbi commended Adeleke for his prompt intervention, particularly his pledge to cover the medical expenses of those injured and to support those arrested.

However, he emphasised that the community remains expectant of the promised panel of inquiry, medical expenses and among others.

The traditional ruler said: “We have been waiting for the panel of inquiry to be set up so that we can present our grievances and explain what truly happened.

“We are law-abiding citizens, but Timileyin and his group have been troubling us in Ido Ajegunle. They have prevented our children from going to the farm, and we are suffering from hunger.”

