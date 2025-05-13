Communal Crisis: Ondo Govt Constitutes Panel Of Enquiry

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has established a six-man Panel of Inquiry to investigate the communal crisis between Ugbo and Ugbonla communities in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the State.

The violent clashes, which erupted over a dispute regarding traditional leadership, resulted in the loss of lives and widespread property damage.

Ugbo is led by the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru Akinruntan, while Ugbonla is headed by Oba Ogunfeyimi.

The newly constituted Panel is tasked with determining the root causes of the conflict and identifying the roles played by various individuals and groups involved.

The panel, chaired by Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, includes Justice Orimisan Okorisa, Primate Afolabi Aboyewa, Hon. Hamidu Takuro, and Mr. Yinka Orokoto as members.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Dele Adesanmi, will serve as the Secretary.

The panel’s terms of reference include identifying individuals or groups who were directly or indirectly involved in or sponsored the crisis, either through action or inaction.

It will also make recommendations on preventing similar conflicts in the future and suggest other measures based on its findings.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has charged the panel to carry out its work diligently, without fear or favor, and to complete its investigation within six weeks.

He also appealed to the residents of the affected communities to embrace peace and fully cooperate with the panel in its efforts to resolve the crisis.

