Communal Crisis: Ebonyi Security Council Orders Destruction Of Shrines, Deities In Amasiri Community

Ebonyi State Security Council has ordered the destruction of shrines and deities in the Amasiri clan, Afikpo Local Government Area, as part of measures to restore normalcy following a violent crisis that erupted between the Amasiri and Okporojo communities

In a related development, the council has constituted a 19-member committee to carry out the demarcation of the disputed boundary between the war torn neughbours.

Governor Francis Nwifuru issued the directive on Thursday shortly after an expanded security council meeting held at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

“The Council has directed that all the shrines and deities in the Amasiri clan be destroyed; stakeholders of the area are under an obligation to show the state government and security agencies the locations of the shrines”

The Governor said the demarcation has become expedient since the two parties had signed an agreement to that effect.

According to Nwifuru, the council also resolved that the curfew imposed on the Amasiri community should remain in force until the severed heads of the victims of the Okporojo killings were recovered.

“Nwifuru emphasised that the continued enforcement of the curfew is necessary to enable security agencies carry out ongoing investigations and stabilisation operations in the area”

“This decision forms part of the government’s broader security response aimed at dismantling structures believed to be contributing to violence, reprisals, and insecurity in the affected communities”

The committee is headed by the State Commissioner for Border and Conflict Resolution, Professor Paul Nwobashi.

Other members of the committee include the Surveyor General of the State, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Chairmen of Traditional Rulers Council in the 13 local government areas, Dr Boniface Chima, while Chief Sunday Oyibe is to serve as Secretary

The expanded Security meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, the elders council and stakeholders of Okporojo, Amasiri, Akpoha and Afikpo, respectively.