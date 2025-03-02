Communal Crisis: Adeleke Relaxes Curfew, Directs Security Surveillance

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the relaxation of the 7 pm to 7 am curfew imposed on Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities to henceforth take effect from 10 pm to 4 am with effect from Sunday, March 2, 2025.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, disclosed that the development followed a “gradual return to peace and harmony between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon.”

Recall that sequel to an outbreak of incessant communal crisis between the communities over control of some parcels of land, Adeleke had few weeks ago ordered an imposition of curfew in the communities.

Alimi added that Governor Adeleke had expressed satisfaction at the gradual return of peace to the affected communities, hence the relaxation of the curfew.

He said that although there is not yet 100 per cent peace in the warring neighbouring communities, Alimi noted the governor’s conviction that it is just a matter of time for total peace to be attained in the areas.

“Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the initial 7 pm to 7 am curfew imposed on the two communities by his administration in the wake of the crisis on the 16th day of January 2025 be relaxed from the hitherto 12 hours to 6 hours daily, beginning from 10 pm to 4 am with effect from today, Sunday 2nd day of March, 2025 until total peace is seen and noted to have been returned.

“Furthermore, Mr Governor has directed the contingent of all security personnel, including the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to continue to maintain a 24-hour surveillance in the warring communities.

“All stakeholders in the communities are further advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably,” the statement read partly.

It further noted that the governor urged all sons and daughters of the two communities, including their traditional rulers and other interested stakeholders, to use the period of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan to pray for lasting peace and harmony.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

