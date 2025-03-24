Communal Crisis: Adeleke Inspects Conflict Zones

Share

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered the immediate distribution of food and relief materials to displaced residents of Ilobu, Ifon, and Erin-Osun.

The Governor also directed the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Services to summon traditional rulers, chiefs, and identified ringleaders from each town for questioning and to compel them to sign peace agreements.

Additionally, Adeleke instructed security agencies to search for and arrest those responsible for the violence, emphasizing that all suspects must be prosecuted without delay.

The Governor issued these directives after inspecting the affected communities, expressing deep concern over the extent of the destruction and vowing to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

“This is really sad. I thank the security agencies for restoring peace. The 24-hour curfew imposed is effective. We must put a permanent end to this needless destruction of lives and property.

“I have ordered the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced persons. The supplies will be sent to the three palaces for proper distribution to the victims, with strict accountability measures in place. Those responsible for this mayhem will be brought to justice.

“We are also taking decisive steps to prevent this ugly incident from recurring. The Monarchs, Chiefs, and Chieftains of each Town will be held accountable and required to sign peace agreements,” Adeleke said.

The Governor was accompanied by top security officials and senior government personnel.

