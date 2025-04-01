Communal Clashes: Adeleke Threatens To Dethrone Warring Communities’ Monarchs

Share

Osun State GovernorAdemola Adeleke yesterday warned traditional rulers of the Ifon, Erin Osun and Ilobu communities they would be dethroned if communal clashes continue in their domains.

He issued the warning following reports of renewed attacks in the areas. He said: “In the midst of Sallah, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns.

“The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place. “The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict.

“I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing is not for joke. “They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. “As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas.

“Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew. “I will remove from office, any traditional ruler where violence recurs.”

