Communal Clash: Osun Govt Warns Perpetrators, Calls For Peace

…Inaugurates 100-member Land Crisis Resolution Committee

The Osun State Government has issued a stern warning to perpetrators of communal land disputes in the Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun areas, urging them to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

This follows persistent conflicts that have resulted in the loss of lives and properties in the affected communities.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, issued the warning while inaugurating a 100-member Land Crisis Resolution Committee. The inauguration took place today at the Local Government Commission Secretariat in the Governor’s Office, Abere, Osogbo.

Expressing the government’s deep concern over the incessant land disputes, the Deputy Governor emphasized the need for urgent intervention to ensure lasting peace. He noted that the ongoing crises have not only disrupted communal harmony but also hindered growth and development in the state.

According to Prince Adewusi, “It is imperative to urgently nurture peace in the affected communities with a view to permanently uprooting the seeds of animosity sown over the years. Transforming differences into dialogue rather than enmity is key. Through reasoned discourse, we can weave the fabric of peace that will propel the prosperity of our state.”

He announced the formation of an expanded Land Crisis Resolution Committee, comprising 25 representatives each from Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun, alongside 25 representatives from the state government. The committee is tasked with resolving the boundary crises and ensuring peace prevails.

The Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Larooye II, will serve as Chairman of the committee, while Justice Moshood Adekunle Adeigbe, a retired judge and Chairman of the Osun State Boundary Commission, will act as Co-Chairman. Four other traditional rulers and select individuals appointed by the government will also serve as members.

The Deputy Governor urged the committee members to leverage their expertise to achieve lasting peace, emphasizing that harmony is essential for social and economic stability.

He further directed the committee to submit its findings and recommendations within two weeks.

Justice Adeigbe, speaking on behalf of the committee, pledged to work diligently to fulfil the mandate and ensure peace is restored. He noted that sustainable development can only be achieved in a crisis-free environment and called on all stakeholders to cooperate.

Other committee members also expressed their commitment to meeting the state government’s expectations within the given timeframe.

