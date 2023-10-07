Commotion As Male Genitals Allegedly Vanish In Karu

There was pandemonium in the Karu Local Government Area and its environs following the reports of mysterious disappearances of male genitals.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that over the past three weeks, more than 10 men have allegedly fallen victim to suspected ritualists who have not been apprehended, resulting in the loss of their genitals.

Victims with the names Habib, Sanyoalu, and Ibrahim (last names withheld), have claimed that they came into contact with an unidentified man, and subsequently, their genitals mysteriously reduced in size.

According to them, it was so sudden and they stopped feeling their reproductive organs.

News Agency of Nigeria report indicates that individuals who visited the Karu Police station have shared similar accounts, with some victims alleging that their genitals disappeared following a handshake with an unknown person.

The victims stated that the suspects were subjected to severe beatings and sustained significant injuries before the police intervened.

The victims said the suspect approached them at different times, asking for directions.

According to them, as soon as the suspects left them, they discovered their organs shrunk and they could no longer feel it.

In the meantime, the DPO, Ogungbemi Igbekele, accompanied the victims along with other police officers to Nyanya General Hospital to have their organs examined in order to verify the allegations.

Igbekele said the case was not established, since it had not been proved medically, adding that he would make sure that justice prevailed if the cases were true.

However, after a comprehensive examination of the victims at the hospital, doctors determined that the victims’ reproductive organs were indeed intact and in perfect condition, contradicting the claims made by the victims themselves.

It was learned that the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was in poor condition due to the injuries sustained from the assault, and he received medical attention before being taken back to the police station.