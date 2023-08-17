Commonwealth Youth Games: Team Nigeria Ends Campaign With Eight Medals

The beautiful Caribbean city of Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago has just ended the successful staging of the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). It was a long-awaited event that was supposed to be held in 2021 but had to be rescheduled due to the global pandemic crisis

However, from August 4 to August 11, the youths from the 69 commonwealth nations, and territories gathered in the Port of Spain, the capital of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to showcase their incredible God-given talent in sportsmanship in celebration of the CYG Among the participating countries was a talented team of 25-man Team Nigeria.

They consisted of 15 athletes and 10 contingent officials. They participated in 4 sports -cycling, swimming, athletics and para-athletics. Filled with hope and determination, these young athletes aimed to make their country proud.

Little did they know that their performances would leave a lasting mark on the Games. Nigeria’s team gave a stellar performance, bringing home a total of 8 medals – 6 gold and 2 silver. One of the athletes, Destiny Agbo etched her name into the history books by breaking a Games record in the para-Discus event F42- 44/61-64.

This feat was even more remarkable as the event just made its debut in the Games, making Agbo’s result an instant record. The Nigerian team had more victories to celebrate as Samuel Uchenna Ogazi continued his out- standing performance by also winning two gold medals in the 200 and 400 meters.

Faith Okwose, another young Nigerian athlete, displayed her speed and skill by claiming two gold medals in the 100 meters and the mixed doubles.