Commonwealth Weightlifting: NSC Hails Omolola’s Gold Medal Win

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigerian weightlifter Onome Omolola for securing a gold medal in the women’s 53kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, India.

Omolola’s victory, recorded on Tuesday, adds to Nigeria’s medal tally following Nyong Asuquo’s silver medal win in the 48kg junior women’s category on Monday.

In a statement issued by NSC’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Kehinde Ajayi, the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, described Omolola’s triumph as the start of a medal rush for Team Nigeria.

“This championship will serve as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games next year, making it imperative to excel in order to secure participation rights,” Dikko said.

“It’s for this reason that we ensured there is a dedicated budget line in the Appropriation Act to support this process, which was graciously approved by Mr. President. This guarantees stability for qualifiers and preparations for major events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games well ahead of time. There’s no excuse this time.”

Dikko highlighted Nigeria’s strength in weightlifting, emphasizing the sport as one of the country’s areas of comparative advantage.

“We are expecting a harvest of gold medals beginning with Onome. Our contingent in India has been consistent, having already finished top at the African Weightlifting Championship in Mauritius earlier this year, making them the African champions,” he added.