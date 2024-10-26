Commonwealth Leaders Agree On Reparation Of Slavery

Share

On Saturday, the Commonwealth leaders agreed that the “Time has come” for a conversation about reparations for slavery, despite the UK’s desire to keep the subject off the agenda at the two-day summit in Samoa.

A document signed by 56 Heads of Government, including United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, acknowledges calls for “Discussions on reparatory justice” for the “Abhorrent” transatlantic slave trade.

According to the leaders, it is time for a “Meaningful, truthful, and respectful conversation”.

Sir Keir said there had been no discussions about money at the meeting, and that the UK is “Very clear” in its position that it would not pay reparations.

The UK has faced growing calls from Commonwealth leaders to apologise and pay reparations for the country’s historical role in the slave trade.

African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations want Britain and other colonial powers to atone for slavery and other ills of colonization, and to start talks about compensation.

During the summit, Bahamas Prime Minister, Philip Davis told the news agency, ”The horrors of slavery left a deep, generational wound in our communities,

The fight for justice and reparatory justice is far from over.”

