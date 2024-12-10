Commonwealth Federation To Monitor Fencing World Cup In Lagos

Share

The Commonwealth Fencing Federation (CFF) has dispatched a team to monitor the 2024 Men’s Junior Epee Fencing World Cup, scheduled for December 14-15 at Charterhouse Lagos. This visit is a prerequisite for awarding hosting rights to the bidding nation for the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

Peter Smith, Chairman of the Technical Committee of CFF, will be in Lagos for the two-day tournament to assess Nigeria’s readiness to host the Commonwealth Championships in 2026.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, emphasized the importance of this visit to evaluate the country’s organizational and facility capabilities.

“We are excited that we are not where we were a few years ago. The international fencing community now sees Nigeria as a significant fencing nation in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially with the hosting of the first World Cup in this region.

The CFF’s decision to send its Technical Committee Chairman to assess our readiness for a major 2026 tournament is a testament to our progress. We aim to rival North African countries in terms of hosting major events in Africa, and this visit will help the Commonwealth body decide on awarding the hosting rights to Nigeria,” Samuel stated.

Charterhouse Lagos has pledged its support to the Nigeria Fencing Federation for the 2026 Commonwealth Championships.

John Todd, Head of School at Charterhouse Lagos, highlighted the school’s commitment: “As the first British independent school in West Africa, part of the 400-year history of Charterhouse School in the UK, fencing is a traditional part of our program. We have world-class facilities and are seeking partnerships with top-tier sports organizations.

This partnership aligns with our core values and offers an excellent opportunity for our school to nurture talent. We fully support the Fencing Federation of Nigeria’s efforts to bring the Commonwealth Championship to Nigeria.”

