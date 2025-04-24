Common Pill Could Increase Cancer Risk By 30% Oncologist Warns

Share

Multivitamins could increase the risk of cancer by as much as 30 per cent and should carry a health warning, Killing Cancer Kindly charity has said.

According to the charity, multivitamin products should be labelled with tobacco product-style warnings due to the dangers of some supplements.

Led by NHS oncologist Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan, the charity said supplements ‘bombard the body with huge doses of wholly unnecessary nutrients’ – which may enable cancerous cells to grow and multiply.

Natural vitamins found in foods meanwhile pose no danger because they are absorbed slowly, and the body takes only what it needs before flushing out the rest.

Synthetic pills meanwhile ‘flood’ the bloodstream with up to twice the recommended daily dosage of nutrients, becoming a ‘superfood’ for cancers – the doctor claimed.

Multivitamin supplements could also increase the risk of developing other cancers such as prostate cancer, bowel cancer, and breast cancer, the charity added.

The risk is said to be so substantial that it is now calling for a change in legislation to force manufacturers of multivitamins to include warning labels on their packaging.

The warnings appear in Dr Khan’s new research book ‘You’ll Wish You Were an Elephant (Killing Cancer Kindly)’, a guide to preventing cancer in adults.

Dr Khan said: “Synthetic pills contain obscenely high and wholly unnecessary volumes of micronutrient that far exceed what the average human body requires.

hese tiny organic compounds are so numerous that our organs struggle to use them, and they’re left, in effect, to float about the body.

“The problem is that these excess multivitamins are readily available to feed the hundreds of cancer cells that are made in our body every day, reported the ‘getsurrey.co.uk’. .

Normally, our body has the capability to destroy these cancer cells effectively but this becomes a challenge when they are well fed and able to increase in number quickly.

“Imagine hundreds of ravenous little Pac-Men running around and gobbling everything up and then multiplying in number exponentially over time until they are able to completely overrun our body’s anti-cancer defences such as the immune system.

“The solution, as controversial as it may at first appear, is to reclassify multivitamins as a drug and make people aware of their side effects.

A health warning and prescription would work best alongside the general advice that most people, children and adults alike, do not need additional vitamins in their diet, period.”

Our bodies need this energy to do everything from moving and thinking, to growing and repairing. Until now, supplements were considered safe to use but unnecessary for anyone except those with recognised nutritional deficiencies.

Studies have long shown that a varied, balanced diet provides all the vitamins the average person needs. But KCK stated that there is a growing body of “compelling” research that suggests a direct link between synthetic vitamin consumption and increased rates of lung cancer, prostate cancer, bowel cancer, and breast cancer.

Culled from https://www.getsurrey.co.uk

