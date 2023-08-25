Commodity Trading: Afex, Gcx Inclusion In Line With The Seal Mou On Cross Border Pact

AFEX, Nigeria’s leading commodities player, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana Commodities Exchange (GCX), to strengthen the commodity trading ecosystem across Nigeria and Ghana.

The MoU signing, which took place at AFEX’s office on Thursday, had the Chief Executive Officer, GCX, Mrs. Tucci Ivowi, and the President/CEO, AFEX Nigeria, Akinyinka Akintunde, in attendance alongside other representatives.

According to a press release, the MoU signing underscores AFEX and the GCX’s commitment to leverage collaboration to effectively transform the agricultural sector and is aimed at fostering cooperation to enhance market integration and promote best practices.

Under the partnership, AFEX and GCX will collaborate on areas related to commodities trading, warehousing, quality standards, and market infrastructure development.

In addition, both organizations will collaborate on capacity building initiatives, with both exchanges deploying their resources to facilitate cross-border trading of warehouse receipts and increase market liquidity of commodities.

Speaking at the signing, the CEO Ghana Commodities Exchange, Mrs. Tucci Ivowi, said: “Since 2017, the GCX has been committed to improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers, and this partnership with AFEX is an extension of our commitment to drive transformative change in the agriculture sector.

“This is significant step towards realizing our shared vision of seamless market integration in Africa’s commodity trading space, and together, we will not only enhance commodities trading and market infrastructure, but also empower farmers and traders through capacity building.”