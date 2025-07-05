‘Committee Of Friends’ Meeting, Gathering Of Political Jesters, Says Abia North Peace Foundation

Abia North Peace Foundation has responded to a recent communiqué issued by what it called; a self-styled “Coalition for Equity and Justice in Abia North” which it said was issued “during what they termed an extraordinary meeting, but which in truth was nothing more than a gathering of political jesters, orchestrated by Chief Chima Agbaeze, an infamous local champion known for sycophancy and propaganda.”

The foundation said in a statement jointly signed by Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu Director General, Abia North Peace Foundation and Pastor Caleb Kalu Awa, Assistant Secretary, Abia North Peace Foundation, which was made available to the media yesterday, that “the attempt by Chima Agbaeze and his co-travellers to cast aspersions on the person and ambition of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is not only laughable but reeks of political hypocrisy and historical amnesia.”

The statement is titled; “Rebuttal by Abia North Peace Foundation to the So-Called “Committee Of Friends” Meeting At Chima Agbaeze’s Residence In Isuikwuato.”

“Let us remind these peddlers of falsehood and revisionist history: Where was Chima Agbaeze and his so-called equity crusaders when General Ike Nwachukwu, from Isuikwuato LGA, served four years as Senator for Abia North?

“Where were their voices when Comrade Uche Chukwumerije, also from the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi axis, held the same position for twelve uninterrupted years?

“That is sixteen years of continuous representation from a single axis, without a whisper of protest or call for “rotation” from the current apostles of selective equity.

“Today, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a man who has brought unprecedented development, federal presence, and honour to Abia North, is being vilified for seeking a legitimate third term, even though he has served just eight years, compared to the sixteen years previously enjoyed by Isuikwuato/Umunneochi,” the statement read.

They added that “this hypocrisy is deafening. Let it be known: Chima Agbaeze is no advocate of justice. He is a well-known sycophant dancing to the tune of a sinking desperado who has lost political capital and relevance. His “committee of friends” is nothing but a political masquerade, hiding behind empty titles and worn-out propaganda.”

The Foundation stressed that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has transformed Abia North with tangible projects, legislative competence, and unmatched accessibility.

“From rural roads and schools to scholarships, jobs and national influence, his record towers above every past occupant of the seat.

“This Senate seat is not a token to be rotated like a village masquerade costume. It is a mandate earned through performance, capacity, and the will of the people.

“Come 2027, the people of Abia North will decide, not shrine loyalists or pseudo-activists. No amount of blackmail or manufactured outrage will erase Senator Kalu’s legacy or stop the democratic process.

“Abia North Peace Foundation stands solidly behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and calls on the general public to disregard the rantings from Isuikwuato masquerading as a call for justice.

“The real injustice is allowing desperation to masquerade as equity,” the Foundation said.