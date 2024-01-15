Committee Mandates Customs To Prioritize Scanning Against Physical Cargo Inspection

To hasten cargo inspection across the nation’s strategic seaports-Apapa, Tincan Island, Onne, and PTML, Nigeria Customs Service is mandated to prioritize the use of scanning against physical cargo examinations.

To this end, a high-level committee comprising Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Transportation Senator Said Ahmed Alkali Comptroller General of Customs Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Fidet Okhiria (virtual attendee) rose from meeting on Monday in Abuja, mandating Customs boss, to initiate immediate action to rectify and optimize all existing scanners at prominent ports such as Apapa, Tincan Island, Onne, and PTML and deployed them to facilitate expeditious cargo inspections.

The thrust of the collaborative venture was to deliberate and actualize initiatives that would not only open up ports but also foster seamless cooperation and trade and facilitation, according to the joint statement issued by Ismail Omipidan, Media Aide to Minister of Marine, and Blue Economy and Customs’ National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

A key focal point of discussion, according to the statement, was the strategic integration of the Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) to bolster operational efficiency in Nigerian Seaports.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) in activity decongesting the ports, the meeting tasked the Comptroller General of the Customs to champion and prioritize cargo scanning over traditional physical methods.

One of the key resolutions of the strategic meeting is a commitment by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to dedicate freight cargoes to Inland container depots/dry ports, a strategic move to alleviate congestion at major ports. Plans were unveiled for the efficient evacuation of containers from Port Harcourt to Aba, with future extensions envisaged for Onne Port. The committee agreed to bypass the fixed scanner during the rail track construction.

Against the backdrop of rail track construction, the NRC concurred on a pragmatic approach by agreeing to bypass the fixed scanner at Apapa. This ensures the unhindered progression of the scanning process during crucial infrastructure development.

” The meeting advocated for exploring Public-Private Partnerships( PPP) to oversee the installation and maintenance of scanning technology. This collaborative model aims to sustain efficiency and foster innovation in cargo inspection processes”, according to the joint statement