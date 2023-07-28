Committee Chairmen: Reps Caucus Dismiss Alleged Crisis

A group of members of the House of Representatives under the umbrella of “Like-minds” have dismissed insinuation of rancour within the chamber following the composition of the leadership of standing committees by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The group numbering six lawmakers including the deputy chief of staff to the Speaker, Mr Chamberlain Dunkwu dispelled the rumour at a joint press conference in Abuja on Friday.

The Spokesperson for the group, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP), who addressed the media said the composition was rightly done, adding that Abbas put the interest of members above any personal or pecuniary interest.

He said the Speaker had exhibited that he would satisfy all interest groups in the House, adding that this he had done without inhibition.

According to him, Abbas has started living up to our expectations, so the majority of members of the 10th Assembly are commending his leadership style.

He said the speaker and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu considered the interests of members in decision-making, adding that this was seen in the composition of principal officers and chairmanship of the standing committee.

He said the parliament was more united than ever, adding that the composition of the standing committee cut across different interests including those who contested the speakership with him.

According to him, there was no winner and no vanquished, adding that most of his challengers in the race were given relevant committees chairmanship positions.

“You can see, the main challenger, Rep Aliyu Betara was giving Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Committee, Rep. Sani Jaji was made chairman of the Ecological fund.

“Also, Rep. Miriam Onuhoa was made the chairman of Tetfund, Rep. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa was made the chairman of Petroleum Resources Upstream, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi was made the chairman of Committee on Navy, ” he said.

He added that their frontline supporters were equally considered for committee chairmanship, adding that the composition was a reflection of the unity that existed, and they have promised on focusing on delivering on people’s mandate.

” And that is why you can see the unity and oneness in the house, we are now set for the full business of a parliament.