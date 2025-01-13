Committee Announces Burial Programmes For Prof. Madunagu

Share

The funeral planning committee for the late Professor Bene Madunagu, a distinguished scholar, revolutionary activist, and feminist, has officially announced the details of her burial programme.

Professor Madunagu, who passed away on November 26, 2024, will be laid to rest on Friday, January 17, 2025.

In a statement signed by Prof. Biodun Jeyifo, the Funeral Planning Committee noted that the service will be preceded by a celebration of her life on January 16, 2025.

This event will feature a feminist forum, a funeral conference, cultural performances, and tributes from comrades, friends, and well-wishers, all reflecting her significant contributions to Nigeria’s intellectual and social movements.

Born Benedicta Afangide on March 21, 1947, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Professor Madunagu was the daughter of Chief Michael Afangide and Madam Angelica Afangide.

She received her education at the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan before becoming an assistant lecturer at the University of Lagos.

In 1976, she moved to the University of Calabar, where she became a Professor of Botany and a revered mentor to generations of students.

Madunagu’s legacy is also deeply tied to her activism. In 1978, she and her husband, Dr. Edwin Madunagu, were dismissed from their academic positions during a nationwide student protest against the commercialisation of education under the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

The protest, known as “Ali Must Go,” led to widespread student unrest and eventually the reinstatement of the Madunagus and other affected scholars under the government of President Shehu Shagari.

Throughout her career, Professor Madunagu was a prominent member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), where she made history as the first female chairperson of the University of Calabar branch.

She was also an active member of several scientific organisations, including the Botanical Society of Nigeria, the Science Association of Nigeria, and the Association of African Women for Research and Development.

Her commitment to progressive causes was central to her involvement in building a strong socialist and feminist movement in Nigeria.

She played a key role in the establishment of Women in Nigeria (WIN) and served as the Chairperson of the Girls’ Power Initiative (GPI), an organisation focused on the health and empowerment of girls and women.

Throughout her life, Professor Madunagu received numerous accolades, including the “Erudite Scholar and Advocate of Equality and Girl Child Rights” award from Cross River State in 2005, as well as recognition from the Centre for Reproductive Rights at the University of California.

She was also a Fellow of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation.

Professor Madunagu is survived by her husband, Comrade Edwin Madunagu, and their children -Mrs. Unoma Madunagu-Agrinya, Ikenna Madunagu, and Michael Madunagu – and countless comrades within the Nigerian Left.

The funeral planning committee, led by Prof. Biodun Jeyifo, invites all those whose lives were touched by her legacy to join in celebrating her life’s work and contributions.

