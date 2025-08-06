…Commits to Fight Against Human Trafficking, Others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday pledged his administration’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and promoting Nigeria as a responsible, progressive voice on global migration issues.

He expressed the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in tackling critical challenges related to migration, human trafficking, and displacement.

According to a statement, the governor said these when he received the Federal Commissioner/CEO of NCFRMI Aliyu Ahmed. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, emphasized the need for practical, impactful support that goes beyond displaced persons and migrants to include vulnerable groups, especially children.

He said: “The Commission can help change the negative perception of Nigeria by addressing the harmful actions of a few individuals and the exploitation of vulnerable youths.”

He also urged the Commission to introduce nationwide sign language awareness campaigns and include distress signals in public safety education across schools, airports, and law enforcement agencies, particularly in light of kidnapping and trafficking cases. Sanwo-Olu expressed concern about the increasing number of Nigerian youths attempting irregular migration, driven by unrealistic expectations of life in Europe and other Western countries.