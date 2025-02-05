Commissioner Unveils Sokoto’s Nine Smart Points Agenda To Boost Sports, Youth Devt

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Engr. Mustapha Muhammad has engaged with the management of Sokoto United Football Club.

The meeting aimed to discuss issues concerning sporting activities in the state, focusing on how to revive and reposition them.

Commissioner Muhammad emphasized the need to bolster sports activities and enhance revenue generation.

He urged the management to support the ministry’s efforts to improve sporting activities and assist in enhancing the ministry’s revenue base.

During his visit to various sporting facilities in the state, sought advice from different quarters and listened to complaints from numerous individuals.

Based on the information gathered, he developed a roadmap to implement Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s nine smart points agenda.

The Commissioner stated that the purpose of the general meeting with various sports event managers was to foster collaboration.

He commended the club’s management for their efforts in equipping the team and encouraged them to sustain their efforts.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Muhammad Bello Yusuf, briefed the commissioner on the ministry’s stance before his appointment.

Some coaches from the club praised the Commissioner for his determination to revive sporting activities in the state and assured him of their support.

The Technical Adviser of Sokoto United Football Club, Mr. Peter Ajale, expressed his satisfaction with the Commissioner’s plans and objectives for rejuvenating the team.

“The Commissioner’s actions demonstrate a progressive mindset,” Ajale noted.

Ajale added, “I am willing and ready to provide my best support to ensure we achieve the Commissioner’s goals. Whenever I am consulted on player transfers and movements, I will offer my technical advice.”

Ajale expressed enthusiasm about bridging the gap between the ministry, players, and agents. He aims to create a platform that facilitates player transfers and generates revenue.

The commissioner’s emergence has boosted the team’s morale, prompting them to reassess their strategy and strive for better results.

The team’s General Manager, Umar Muhammad Maraya, welcomed the commissioner’s arrival, stating that they had long awaited someone to motivate and encourage them.

Maraya pledged 100% support for the commissioner, ensuring the fulfilment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s nine smart points agenda.

With this support, the team aims to compete in Nigeria’s premier league, the highest level of football in the country.

