Commissioner Targets 85% Budget Implementation

Share

The Commissioner for Works in Anambra State, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, has said budget implementation level in the Ministry of Works is at about 45 per cent but expressed confidence that it would reach 85 per cent before the end of the year.

“I am assuring you that in the next few days, we would have finished the asphalting of the project, so practically, we would have finished it by the second week of December.

What would be left is the road furniture,” he said Okoma said the budget size for the ministry was about N269 and that work was going on 528 kilometres of roads out of which 316 kilometres were already asphalted since the life of the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo administration.

The Commissioner said inflation was a major challenge to budget execution as cost of construction materials and other inputs such as diesel had had significantly negative effect on the initial projections.

According to him, Anambra budget this year of about N609 billion is not more than $300 million while our past budgets which were much lesser used to be average of $1 billion.

“We have a construction season which started after rains stopped a few months ago, at that time we were at 45 per cent implementation but we hope that by the end of the year it will be at 85 percent because all our contractors are back on site.

Share

Please follow and like us: