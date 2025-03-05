Commissioner Seeks Media Synergy For Information Flow

Share

The newly appointed Nasarawa State’s Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, has sought for collaboration and support of the media to disseminate government policies and programmes to the public more effectively.

He made the plea yesterday in Lafia, during a tour of media organisations in the state, stressed the need for media practitioners to adhere to journalism ethics by being accurate and objective in their reportage, just as he also sorght for support and unity among media practitioners to achieve a better working relationships.

He lauded governor Abdullahi Sule for prioritizing the information sector and supporing media houses in the state including donation of buses to the State Council and Correspondent Chapel, as well as renovation of the NUJ Secretariat, saying the gesture would provide enabling environment for practicing journalists to carry out their duties with ease.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

