Commissioner, NGO Want GBV Captured In 2025 Budge

Share

Niger State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has disclosed that, with the strong support of the State Management Committee led by the wife of the State Governor, Hajia Fatima Bago plans have been finalised to capture the Gender Based Violence (GBV) program in the 2025 budget so as to achieve zero tolerance.

The Commissioner of the Ministry, Hajia Titi Auta who disclosed this during a close out meeting on the achievements of Strengthening Community Active Participation Against Gender Based Violence (SCAPAGBV) project in Niger state said the programme needs to be sustained.

Represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Mary Yisa, Mrs Auta said the Governor’s wife, Hajia Fatima Bago is very passionate about ending GBV, adding that “She is the Chairperson of State Management Committee and would ensure GBV is enshrined in the 2025 Budget.”

Speaking on the sustainability plan for the SCAPAGVB, she said “It is true that programmes come and go, development partners do their best, but as a Ministry, we will do all we can to ensure that this issue of GBV is enshrined in the 2025 State Budget.”

She further urged Nigerlites to unite against GBV, saying “we look forward to having the VAPP laws being used to on related GBV cases to ensure speedy judgement.”

Speaking earlier, State Project Coordinator, SCAPAGVB and Executive Director, Global Promoters for Community Initiative (GPCI), Mr. Olasukanmi Kalejaiye commended various stakeholders that joined in the fight against GBV for the past six months.

Accordingly, he said “the past six months have been fruitful and want the government, community and religious leaders to own it and ensure it is sustained. I am very optimistic that once it is captured in 2025 captured, we will achieve zero tolerance”.

Share

Please follow and like us: