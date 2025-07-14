Commissioner For Insurance, CIIN Boss Laud IMT For Advancing Tech-Driven Insurance

The Commissioner for Insurance (CFI) and the CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, and the President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs Yetunde Ilori, have both commended Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) Conference for its transformative role in accelerating digital adoption and innovation in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

The highly respected insurance leaders made the commendation during the Opening Ceremony of the maiden edition of the CIIN Insurance Awareness Week, held on Monday, June 30, 2025, in Lagos.

The event, themed “Insurance for All: Securing Nigeria’s Future,” brought together key insurance stakeholders, policymakers, technology professionals, and experts to discuss the future of insurance in Nigeria.

Mrs. Ilori commended the consistent and rich discussions, as well as the relevance of the collaborative showcases, through which the annual engagement event has highlighted the importance of a technology-first approach in reforming the Nigerian insurance industry.

In his remarks, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin commended the work of IMT in reshaping the industry through innovation and the Convener’s commitment over the years.

“Digital innovation is no longer optional; it is essential to the growth and relevance of insurance in today’s Nigeria. Platforms like Insurance Meets Tech are not just forums for discussion; they are engines of disruption that are modernising how we engage with the insuring public.

I want to commend the Convener for this disruptive idea, calling all to embrace technology and build the trust necessary to deepen insurance penetration across all strata of society,” he said CIIN President, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, “The work being done by Insurance Meets Tech is reshaping how our industry operates—breaking traditional boundaries and creating room for innovation, particularly among younger, tech-savvy consumers.”

“This initiative is giving the insurance sector a much-needed edge, increasing acceptance and relevance while driving sustainable impact on the economy.

It is clear that the future of our profession depends on how well we integrate digital tools and think into every facet of our operations.”