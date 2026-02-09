Commissioner Defends Oborevwori Against Critics

The Delta State Commissioner for Health Joseph Onojaeme has dismissed claims that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has concentrated on “flashy infrastructure at the expense of grassroots healthcare”.

According to him, primary healthcare has remained a “central pillar” of the Oborevwori government since its inception in 2023. Onojaeme said over 2.5 million enrollees had been integrated into the state’s Contributory Healthcare services headed by Isaac Akpoveta.

He said within two years in office, the governor has renovated over 150 primary healthcare centres, out of the 441 health facilities across the three senatorial districts of the state, with an additional 150 centres already being scoped, to bring the total number to 300.

Onojaeme said: “While roads and flyovers are visible symbols of development across Delta State, healthcare has consistently received deliberate and strategic attention. “Healthcare has always been a major priority of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.”