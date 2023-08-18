Commissioner, Chief Battle As Anambra Community Boils

The communal crisis in Ifitedunu town, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State has pitched the Commissioner for Local Government, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne and a chief in the area, Chief Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie, against one another over who is the authentic president-general of the town.

Consequent upon this development, the state government through the commissioner has insisted that Uchenna Nwoye remains the president-general of the town, contending that the action of the government is in line with the constitution of Ifitedunu town.

But Chukwukezie dismissed the claims of the commissioner, saying that Nwoye is an ex-convict and ought not to be the president-general of the town.

Nwoye had earlier been elected the president-general of the town before but Chukwukezie alleged that he pulled down a plaque bearing his name as the sole builder of the town hall which led to his rift with him.

Chukwukezie also accused Nwoye of cybercrime of defamation, which he said led to his being convicted in court and sentenced, but went on appeal and had a stay of execution of the judgement and the court granted him bail.