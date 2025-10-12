Commercial Flights For Agro-Allied Airport Approval’ll Open Ekiti To Economic Growth – Dawodu

An Ekiti-born, Australia-based engineer, Olaoluwa Dawodu (EOD), has hailed the approval granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for scheduled commercial flight operations at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, describing it as a laudable milestone that will unlock vast economic opportunities for the state.

The approval, recently conveyed in a letter dated October 3, 2025, to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, authorizes the transition of the airport from a non-scheduled flight status to a fully licensed commercial hub. The new permit is valid for an initial six-month period.

Reacting to the development at the weekend, Dawodu, an Isan-Ekiti-born engineer and Founder/Principal Engineer of Tite Knox Pty Ltd, who specializes in design, maintenance, and reliability projects within the mining sector, emphasized that “interstate and eventual international access to the numerous economic potentials of a state can only be optimally explored through safe air access.”

According to him, the NCAA approval would not only boost commerce and tourism but also stimulate job creation, enhance connectivity, and position Ekiti among Nigerian states with viable air transport infrastructure.

Drawing parallels with global practices, Dawodu cited data from the Australian aviation sector to illustrate the economic impact of a thriving air transport system:

“GDP Contribution: Australian airports added an estimated $105 billion to the national economy in 2022.

Employment Impact: The sector supported approximately 690,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Trade and Tourism: Airports facilitate global access, drive exports, and strengthen regional economies.”

He noted that the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport has the potential to become a critical economic gateway for the state, serving as a catalyst for agricultural exports, investment inflows, and industrial growth.

While congratulating Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the people of Ekiti State, Dawodu commended the administration’s vision and commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

He also appealed to Ekiti indigenes at home and abroad “to heed the call, return home, add value, and support the governor in every initiative that will advance the state’s progress as it ushers in a new era of air connectivity and economic expansion.”