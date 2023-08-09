‘Commercial Flight To Recommence In Minna Soon’- Gov Bago

…Open talks with private airline operators

Following plans to ease movements and attract investments, the Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago has disclosed that the State Government has opened talks with private airline operators with a view to commencing commercial flight operation soonest.

Governor Bago made this disclosure when he inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the runway and terminal projects at the Mallam Abubakar Imam International Airport, Minna.

It should be noted that only private flights have patronized the airport mainly and especially during festive periods and special visits to past Nigerian leaders, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna.

The Governor who expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the terminal, said the state government will invite the contractor and see how it will take over the project for immediate completion.

He said the completion of the terminal will set the ball rolling for the state to commence commercial flight operations in the state.

According to him “As a state government, we want to invite the contractor to see how we can intervene and if possible take over the job so that we can have a terminal and functional airport.

“It is our desire to provide commercial flight and we are talking to some private airline operators to come to Niger state”.

On the runway project, the Governor expressed delight with the quality of the job done and said he is optimistic that the work will be handed over before the 15th of August, 2023.

The contractor handling the runway project assured that he will meet up with the date as asphalt will be laid by Tuesday next week and that it would be ready for aircraft to land on it as of the 16th of this month.