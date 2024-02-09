Commercial Driver Sets Traffic Officer Ablaze In Edo

A yet-to-be-identified commercial driver who reportedly committed a traffic offence on Friday set the personnel of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) directed to take him and the vehicle to the state office on fire.

It was gathered that the driver in a bus marked Osun FFE145XA beat the traffic light at Adesuwa Junction along Sapele Road and when he was stopped by traffic personnel, he was resisting arrest.

Personnel was said to have been directed to take the vehicle to the office of EDTSMA and in the process, the driver stripped himself naked, took a keg of petrol from his vehicle, poured it on the EDSTMA official, and set him ablaze.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the EDSTMA, Roland Owolabi were not successful, but a video on social media with pictures of the vehicle and personnel speaking to what looked like a phone camera said, “The driver committed a traffic offense, and officers of Zone 2 Enforcement Team apprehended him and asked him to gently take the bus to the base but he refused, he resisted arrest and started fighting everyone, at the end of the day one of the officers was asked to take the bus to the base, the driver brought out petrol, got himself naked, poured the petrol on the officer in the bus and set him ablaze as we speak the officer is receiving treatment in a hospital here in Benin City.

The bus driver is on the run”

He called on the public to release any information about the driver of the bus or the owner of the bus to the EDSTMA office or report it to the nearest police station.