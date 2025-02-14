Commercial Driver Gets 15 Strokes For Assaulting Police Officer In Kaduna

Share

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna yesterday ordered that a 36-year-old driver, Mustapha Aminu, be given 15 strokes of the cane for assaulting a police officer on duty.

The convict, who resides in Ungwan Sanusi in Kaduna, was convicted of hitting a police officer, Sgt. Adamu Maigari, on the head with a log of wood. Aminu pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr. Ibrahim Emmanuel, who gave the order, said the punishment was to make the convict fully understand the gravity of the offence he committed.

“This will also serve as a warning to others who have the mind to commit such crimes. “I hereby order a court official to give him 15 strokes of the cane,” he ruled.

Emmanuel warned him to desist from such crimes and focus on his job so that he can be useful to society. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that on Jan. 29, at about 2 p.m., the driver assaulted and injured a police officer while performing his duty.

Leo said the driver drove recklessly on the road, and when he was stopped by the officer, he hit him with a log of wood. He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 237 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

