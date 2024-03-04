Commercial Driver Arrested For Killing 10-Year-Old Boy In Lagos

A 69-year-old commercial bus driver identified as Waidi Saheed, has been arrested for crushing a 10-year-old boy, simply known as Chukwudi, to death at the Iganmu-Mile 2 Expressway in Lagos State.
New Telegraph learnt that the ugly incident occurred on Sunday, March 3 at 8:30 a.m.
It was also gathered that the driver of the Nissan Coastal commercial bus, with registration number JJE-134 XK, hit the deceased as a result of speeding.
A police source told our correspondent that the deceased and his father were standing atop a culvert around the Doyin bus stop before the driver smashed the skull of the deceased.
“One Bernard said he was going to church with his children at about 7 a.m., and while standing on a culvert at the Doyin bus stop along the Iganmu-Mile 2 Expressway.
“A Nissan Coastal commercial bus with registration number JJE-134 XK driven by one Waidi Saheed, aged 65, who was alleged to be driving at high speed, hit his son, aged 10, and smashed his skull, and he died instantly,” he said.
He further said; “In the course of evacuating the corpse, some miscreants attacked them with stones and bottles, and the officers were able to repel them after the patrol teams came for reinforcement.