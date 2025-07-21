Commercial Bus Driver Stoned To Death Over Benue-Cross River Border Dispute

A commercial driver, identified as Agage Ternenge, has been killed in a border community between Vandeikya and Obudu local government areas of Benue and Cross River states, respectively.

The deceased, who hailed from Mbanyam in Mbatyough Council Ward of Vandeikya LGA, Benue State, was reportedly en route to deliver a waybill to an individual in Obudu, Cross River, when he was attacked and stoned to death.

A video currently circulating on social media shows a group of hoodlums stoning the driver, ultimately leading to his death.

It was learnt that the incident is connected to a longstanding land dispute between the Mbazarem community in Benue and the Abonkip community in Cross River, which flared up again on Friday.

Chairman of Vandeikya LGA, Dennis Guda, said the renewed conflict was marked by indiscriminate gunfire allegedly initiated by Abonkip youths.

In a statement yesterday through his media aide, Gbaa Nguuma, he explained that he mobilised state security operatives to the area and narrowly escaped being hit by gunfire.

The statement partly read: “On the morning of Friday, July 18, 2025, reports emerged from the Mbazarem community concerning renewed gunfire allegedly coming from the Abonkip side of the disputed borderland.

“In swift response, Hon. Guda mobilised the local security outfit Anyam Nyor, alongside other security personnel, and proceeded to the disputed area for a fact-finding and peace-keeping mission.”