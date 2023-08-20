Commercial Activities At Lowest EBB In KRPC

Activities at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) has almost grounded to a halt due to the fact that the gigantic plant has not been in operation for some time now.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that in February this year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery.

However, activities at the refinery have reduced drastically according to those that are used to the hustle and bustle of the KRPC and its environs. The car park that visitors hardly found space to park is now free for only few visitors that visit the plant, even as the commercial banks that undertake business now close at about 3 O’clock in the afternoon instead of their usual 5pm, when the plant was in operation.

Sunday Telegraph also gathered that some of the staff are also said not to be going to work on a regular basis as there is not much to be done. Only administrative staff are said to going to work on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, a source, who is conversant with the workings of the area, told our correspondent that work is ongoing at the refinery and ordinarily, it is expected to be completed after 21 months after the signing of the quick fix maintenance that is ongoing since February.

Efforts to get the Head of Corporate Affairs of the Company, Aliu Okeme, to speak on the development, was not successful as he did not respond to calls and messages sent to his number as at the time of filing this report.