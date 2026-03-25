…Commends FOWMAN For Community Clinic Project In Eti-Osa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the Lagos chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) for building a community clinic project at Elesan village in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He said the state government will support the FOMWAN’s community clinic project in Eti-Osa because it believes that the project being financed by the religious organisation will be of benefit to the people of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Amirah and executive members of the Lagos State chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) at Lagos House, Marina.

He said: “We just finished the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, and as we begin to prepare for the main Hajj, Almighty Allah will help us with the preparation. I pray it will be a glorious exercise. People will go and return peacefully. “The community clinic project is commendable.

You have pushed yourselves in your own individual efforts, carrying the load. But you need more support. It is your government, and you are our mothers. We will support you as a government. “We will support you because the facility you are building would be for everybody.

“You are not going to put a notice on the board and say this is only for FOMWAN, Muslims or Christians; it is for everybody. “So, if it is for everybody, that means it is something that we need to support because you are helping the government also to do their job. It is something to be proud of. “We will support you so that you will be able to complete it and complete it well very shortly.”

Speaking earlier, the Amirah of the Lagos State chapter of FOMWAN, Alhaja Serifat Ajagbe, said the association is committed to supporting the government in the areas of health, education, community development and humanitarian services.