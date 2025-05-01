Commendations For Soludo As Anambra Non-indigenes Association Tours Projects

Share

Backgrounds

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo has of recent hit the limelight, with commendations from different quarters, both within and outside the confines of the state, over his modest strides since becoming the governor.

His developmental strides in the area of infrastructure, with particular reference to road projects and urban-rural renewal projects have greatly applauded.

This is also as his efforts at securing the lives and property of people of the state through his focus on improving security has not also gone unnoticed.

It was not therefore surprising when the Association of Non Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS) took a tour of some of the projects and facilities initiated by the state government, both completed and ongoing ones. It was an occasion to have a first hand and visible experience of government in action.

On the team were some of the Serikis of the Northern Community, Obas and Kabiyesis of the Yoruba Kingdom and the leaders of the Igala and Idoma tribes as well as the Igbo communities and other residents of non-Igbo extractions or of the state by birth.

Projects toured

At the Solution Fun City, one of the visitors on the team could not hold back his amazement at what he saw when he wondered aloud; “So we have this kind of massive land here and we do not know.”

The Solution Fun City used to be a flood plain area that had in the past been flooded due to the blocking of the water channels resulting in the submerging of over 20 houses by the flood. The location was totally abandoned as it constituted nuisance to the environment. However, Soludo, came on board, visited and saw the usefulness of the site.

Months later, it was been transformed to the amazing state that it is now with the siting of the Solution Fun City, a theme park that has become one of the inviting tourist attractions of the state.

It is a masterpiece of civil engineering, with the state-ofthe-art facilities standing tall within the once abandoned piece of land. It is a testament to vision and the determina- tion of a government to add value to the people and the state.

The tour guide, Mr Ikechukwu Igboamalu, who is the Se- nior Special Assistant to the Governor on Protocol, gave details of the project, noting, “We embarked on the inspection of Solution Fun City which is a recreational facility where people come to have fun because Mr Governor is determined to see that Anambra would no longer be a departure lounge but a destination point.

So that if you finish whatever Commendations for Soludo as Anambra Non-Indigenes Association tours projects activities that you have come to do you will have a place and enough time to relax and unwind. “The fun city is the largest city in the South East and one thing we must understand is that it is part of tourism. When we talk about development it doesn’t only mean infrastructure but this is part of development.

“In the whole of the South East where most people go to are hotels and bars and these places are not suitable for somebody that has a young family and you cannot take them to the beer parlour, but with the emergence of the Solution Fun City people now have places to go with their family.”

The tour also included the new Anambra Government House Awka, which was abandoned for decades and had before now be- came a den for criminals and miscreants. The land housing the New Government House contains over 30 buildings which are al- most completed.

New facilities

Igboamalu explained, “You can see the new Government House and what he has done is that the Governor has broken the jinx because in the past 34 year Anambra has never had a Government House.

“We have a Government House in Awka and the Governor’s Lodge in another town, Amawbia, but with this new Government House that Governor Charles Soludo has built I can assure you that we have the best Government House in Nigeria.

We have the Governor’s Lodge here and the Government House here and we believe that Governor Charles Soludo has put Anambra at the centre of the global map.

“We have the Administrative Building here, Presidential Lodge here also and quarters for workers and clinic. Also the Deputy Governor House and we have everything here and the location is the Three Arm Zone, comprising Executive Building, Legislative Building and Judi- ciary Building, all in one spot.”

Commendations

It was applauses and commendations galore for the governor as the team moved from one project site to the other. It was a moment of joy, pleasant surprise and celebration by the people who were overwhelmed by the extensive nature of the projects toured.

Speaking on this, Ahaji Abdurahaman Zubiru, who is the Oba of the Yoruba of Onitsha and the Chairman of the Muslim Council in Anambra State, disclosed, “I thank the Almighty Allah that made us to witness what is going on in Anambra State today.

“Since when I was born in Onitsha I have never seen this type of thing and this is the first time and I believe you know me. I praise our governor for and peace would always follow him. “According to the Koran, if you do good you must see good and if you do bad you must see bad. We thank God for using him to do this project and we shall continue to support him as he continues to do good.”

Speaking on the second term ambition of Soludo, he noted, “It is in God’s hands to say that he will go for second term and even myself I cannot determine if I will be alive by then and nobody knows tomorrow.”

Mohammad Musa Jigga, Vice President of the Association, who is from Maduguri in Borno State but was born and brought up partly in Anambra and Maduguri, commended the governor over what he de- scribed as wonderful work.

“First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity and thank Governor Charles Solu- do for the wonderful work that he has done in Anambra State. “He has done tremendously well and the projects are very nice as he has transformed Anambra into a new look Anambra because this is not the Anambra we knew before, the projects have changed Anambra into a modern city.’’

Jigga stated that it would be out of place for Soludo not to continue with the monumental developmental strides which he initiated, saying, “Yes, every sane man will want him to continue and he should not be thinking of politics but the development of Anambra people and think of the people before politics.”

Sign of goodwill

Prince Chigozie Nweke, who is the President of the Asso- ciation of Non Indigenes In Anambra State (ANIAS) noted, “I can say that Mr Governor did a wonderful work and we can now see Anambra as the real Light of the Nation and not like before.

‘‘We say may he keep on doing the good work even the opportunity that he gave to non-indigenes under One Youth Two Skills, the teachers that he employed and our members he employed in Ocha Brigade as well as one of our members that he appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Civil Service.

‘‘We are very happy to come to see these projects and all that we appeal to him is to continue to carry the non-indigenes along at all times and we urge him not to be distracted by anything in his service to the masses.”

Chief (Dr) Cletus Nwaofia from Ebonyi State has been living in Anambra State for several years and noted that: “In fact, the man is a solution and I have to summarise it that he is simply a solution to the progress of Anambra State.

I have been in this state for the past 30 years and this type of structures have not been seen in Anambra State. “I couldn’t believe that this is Anambra State and I wish him well.

He should continue with the good works.” Chie Jerome Eze Ikorodu Mpkukpa from Umunochi LGA of Abia State, is also overwhelmed, noting, “In short, I am so much happy because Soludo is doing wonderful jobs and we are saying that he is going to make us more proud and finish his job in his second term. We thank him for a job well done.”

The Association has been supportive in the development of the state as they are believed to form over 40 per cent of the population of the state. The body has been interfacing with the Ministry of Local Government and Town Union Affairs as well as the Anambra Council of Town Unions.

Also, the fight against insecurity in the state is one that the Association has been backing through a data-base of non-indigenes who have been profiled to distinguish the outlaws from the law abiding members, which according to the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, is indeed a step in the right direction.

