Commendations as Soludo Transforms Awka’s Road Network

Background

Since the creation of Anambra State on August 27, 1991, its capital city, Awka, has not enjoyed the status of a modern capital city befitting the status of the state as one of the oldest commercial hubs of the federation. This deficit is mostly apparent in the area of infrastructure as most of the city’s roads in a poor and deplorable state. This has over the years constituted a major problem for the city dwellers and visitors, with flood becoming natural occurrence whenever the rains come down, thereby compounding the problem of the residents and commuters. Relatedly, the city has not also enjoyed an attractive landscape and such colourful ambiance that is associated with modern city. The outlook of the city still remains that of its pristine and rustic original state when it was just an ordinary town.

Various projects

Some succinct instances of how bad the roads and city look whenever the rains come will suffice as these paint a perfect picture of how bad the city has fared over the years due to the neglect of its infrastructure and commitment to transforming the city. On this fateful, this reporter was kept out of the streets of Awka for hours as the storm lasted for several hours and the long stretch of Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue Awka inaccessible neither by the road users or vehicles. The entire stretch of road, as it has become the tradition whenever it rains, was submerged by the flood occasioned by the heavy downpour that swept away the major road and landscape of the state capital. Eke Awka, the main market of the state capital on that fateful day was abandoned and listless as the entire landmass was covered by the flood that ravaged the city on the day. Is also another major road and outlet in the city, but its fate on the day was not also different from that of Eke Awka Main Market and Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue.

It was sub- merged by the flood with motorists and commuters caught in try fighting hard to swimming out of the flood while many abandoned their vehicles to take refuge at a safe distance. Unizik Junction along the Onitsha- Enugu Expressway, which is another popular and most pervasive route in the city, was not spared as the entire flood in Awka emptied at the canal at the junction and headed towards Iyiagu stream, close to the former House of Assembly quarters.

Soludo’s midas touch

However, all that is changing now as the state governor, Professor Charles Soludo, since assumption of office, has committed to the renewal and transformation of the city through infrastructural renewal especially as its relates to the road network of the city. The first step taken by the governor in trying to turn the city to a beautiful bride is his declaration of State of Emer- gency on Akwa’s road network, with a pledge to take fix the roads and transform the city’s landscape and outlook. Soludo’s first port of call was the popular Abakaliki Street, known as the Club Road, which is the hub of night life and so- cial activities in the city. Hitherto, Club Road and all the ad- joining roads such as Okpuno, and Nodu had experienced chaotic traffic challenges, due to the attendant bad state of those roads.

The ongoing road transformation has elicited commendation from the people, who are delighted by this development, as life is beginning to return to state of peace and orderliness, with ease of movement. To show their appreciation and identify with the governor, the people recently took to the street to celebrate the gover- nor and also to tour some of the roads under construction to witness the speed of work going on. Keke (tricycle) operators took the lead in this regard when they trooped out their numbers to inspect some of these road projects. Numbering over 500, they took a drive round the capital city, chanting and singing solidarity songs as well as taking selfies.

As early as 8.30am on this fateful day, the keke operators have commenced the tour, riding through the popular Nnamdi Azikiwe Avenue, and Eke Awka main market. The 17 road projects under construction connected Umuogbu village square, Umubele, Umuike, and Umuanaga, terminating at Nibo Road linking Awka South 2 State Constituency.

Commendations

At the Umuogbu village square the Coordinator of Anambra Keke Drivers Forum (AKDF), Comrade Osita Obi spoke on the development, noting, “The people that are here are members of the Keke Drivers Forum, I am their co-ordinator. The have come out to see the extent and quality of work done on these roads. “We were here last time when these roads were being constructed and today we are back to discover that most of those roads have been completed and you can see the sizes of the drainages. “What that means is that the tax payers money is being put to use judiciously and that means those Keke riders who have not been paying their tax- es would have no option but to pay and that has enlarged the revenue profile of the state.” While the spokesman to the Keke Drivers Forum, Udeh said, ‘‘we sincerely want to thank Governor Charles Soludo for the road projects in Awka capital city.

In fact, I was here when they flagged off those roads and today it is a reality. “This would also help our transportation business be- cause before now most of these roads are not passable and people that stay in this areas suffer a lot as they find it difficult com- ing out and going in whenever it rains as the whole areas are flooded and submerged.’’ Mr Nweke Amos, who is also a driver, declared, “this place used to be my route but when it rains so many houses are submerged by flood for months and we stop plying those roads. “I want to tell you that Soludo is the only governor that has remembered Awka inland roads and this was part of his campaign promises during the election.

Residents hail govt

Prince James Onyibe, who also part of the people on the inspection, said there is no point talking about the 2025 governorship election in the state in view of the fact that Soludo is working. “We do not need to look for another person in the next election because Governor Charles Soludo is working and this is something that you can see for yourself.” Govt is focused on giving Awka a new face lift – Commissioner Anambra State Commis- sioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okeoma explained that the project tour did not come as a surprise, noting that more roads are still under construction at the moment. “Awka has not received the kind of attention that it de- serves and that is why Governor Charles Soludo is heating the ground running in the area of road infrastructure and we are opening up the neighboring towns within Awka capital territory.

“The neglected settlements in Awka doesn’t make for even development hence we have chosen to give Awka that capital status that it needs. “Towns such as Mgbakwu, Isuanaocha, and Amanuke are currently being taken care of in the list of roads under con- struction and as you can see that the Oba-Ofemili Amansea road has been completed to point the of Awka- Enugu Expressway.” Continuing, Okeoma noted that, ‘‘by the end of this year the Awka would wear a better look and as we open up those other towns the pressure on Awka would reduce.’’

Urgent attention

It is road that since the creation of the Anambra State, with Awka as the capital city, some of the pasted administration has tried to leave some form of legacies before. Former Governor Chris Ngige, who flagged off the road projects of Amawbia- Mbaukwu – Agulu road as well as the pedestrian bridge at Unizik junction, and the Ngoziks Housing Estate. Former Governor late Dr Chukwuemaka Ezife through his Think Home Philosophy established Oganiru Estate and AHOCOL Estate Phase 3 while late former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju completed the Iyiagu Housing Estate. The immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, embarked on the construction of three flyovers, the International Conference and Convention Centre and also infused life into Akwa’s night life, with the provision of street lights.

Presently, Soludo has approved the construction of yet another flyover linking Ifite road-Awka with Ifite town, cutting across Awka-Enugu Expressway. This project, ac- cording to Okeoma, would decongest the traffic from Zik Avenue and Amaenyi road that have always emptied into Ar- roma Junction. For the residents of Awka, Soludo’s intervention is that a story of how a glorified local government headquarters has been transformed into a modern capital city of note.