Commendations As Professor Afejuku Bows Out Of UNIBEN

It was an evening of praises and commendations for Prof. Tony Afejuku who retired from the services of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), after attaining the age of 70 years.

Afejuku, a Professor of English Language and Literature, hails from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality of Delta State, and has taught in the university for 43 years.

A retirement reception was put together by the Friends of Afejuku (FAJ) to celebrate the literary icon, who for over two decades tended to literary minds in the university.

Speaking at the ceremony that was held at the University of Benin Banquet Hall, Benin City, the Chairman of the occasion, Professor Mon Nwadiani, described Afejuku as someone who left a legacy of truth and boldness.

Nwadiani noted that it was the first time such a ceremony was being held for a retired teacher in the department and faculty, a testimony, he acknowledged, stood the celebrant out amongst others who retired before him.

Nwadiani therefore, advised those still in service to emulate the qualities of Professor Afejuku “who is seen as a friend to all and enemy to none”.

He also poured encomiums on the wife of the retired don, Mrs. Augusta Alero Afejuku for being able to be there for her husband all the time, especially at the home front, and prayed that God would grant Afejuku, good health in his post-retirement age.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, also described Afejuku as “one of those who point the way to progressive change, and match his words with action”; while Professor Felix Ogonna, described him as “a detribalized Nigerian who does not care where you come from but your ability to do what is right”.

Narrating how Professor Afejuku helped him gain employment at the University of Benin, Ogonna noted: “I have been in the faculty for about 25 years and I have never seen the kind of person like him. He is one who acknowledges excellence but also wants you to do the same.

He has a philosophy, ‘No paddy for jungle’ because even as he can be your friend, he will at the same time want you to do what is right at all times without taking sides.”

Others who spoke in glowing terms of the celebrant are Suyi Ayodele of the Nigerian Tribune, Dr Abigail Eruaga of the Department of English and Literature of the University of Benin, and Professor Kola Eke, who described Afejuku in a poem read by Dr Edafe Mukoro, as an intellectual ‘iroko’, a man of many parts, “a radar detector of linguistic infelicities, and a chopper that goes round rudiments of language”.

In his response, the retired professor thanked God for his life from the very beginning to the present. He also gave kudos to his parents of blessed memory, his wife and children for being there for him, especially at critical moments.

He also thanked his friends especially those he influenced who decided to converge and honour him, adding “When people say I am detribalized, it is because I have travelled and many of those who helped me in life incidentally are not from my Itsekiri ethnic nationality.”