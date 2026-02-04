Commendation As Police Join Campaign Against GBV

Background

Gradually, it is gathering momentum as the Nigerian Police has also keyed into the quest for gender equality. Some of the traditions and norms put on ground by our forefathers have done more harm than good to the women folk especially in Africa and particularly in Nigeria.

For an average Nigerian man, especially the ignorant ones, a woman’s place supposed to be in the kitchen is a very bad stereotype that has held so many marriages and families back from moving forward.

Back home my male folk believe that only my daughter and I are supposed to cook, wash plates and do most of the kitchen chores so it is always a big challenge each time I tell them to wash plates and sweep.

They do it grudgingly. That is how it is in most of the homes except some, where the men understand that even if the work is for the womenfolk, they can be assisted. And for other spheres of the society like politics and other highly placed positions, for many traditional men, women are not supposed to get close. For some, a woman is not supposed to get close to some places when they are having their periods.

This among other archaic beliefs that are supposed to have gone with the advent of technology and modernity have held the society bound. Even in this twenty first century, some men are still reasoning like that; the reason why a group known as Male Feminist Network, South South Zone anchored by Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative and African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, with support from the Ford Foundation recently brought their campaign for gender equality to Bayelsa State recently.

Held at the Police Officers Mess, Yenagoa, the town hall meeting with the theme: ‘Men as allies in ending Gender-based Violence’, brought Police Officers from Rivers State and representatives of Civil Liberty Organisations in the state.

Egedegbe’s Opening Speech

Speaking at the event, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, in his remarks noted that MFN engages men as allies to challenge harmful norms, promote positive masculinity, and support systems that prevent violence and promote gender equality.

He also disclosed that the Male Feminist Movement was born out of necessity because of what have been seen over time which are social patriarchy and all the cultural biases that “have been there before we were born adding that they are still there.”

He revealed that his group has taken the pain of championing the course “and taking it to the front line of preaching this gospel of inequality using the vehicle of equity.”

He revealed that the role of the Nigeria Police Force is central to GBV prevention and response from early intervention and survivor-centred policing to law enforcement and community trust-building The executive director maintained that the town hall meeting “will allow all to share experiences, identify challenges, and explore practical, coordinated approaches to preventing GBV and promoting accountability and justice at all levels. “This Town Hall Meeting provides a platform for meaningful dialogue between the security sector, traditional and religious institutions, government actors, and civil society.

“Your willingness to engage with civil society and community stakeholders under the MFN platform sends a powerful message that ending GBV requires collective action and shared responsibility. “Family wise, we agree that man is the head of the home but that is the design of God but to now push the women aside, it becomes inequity. So we are saying that let there be equality. “The man is the head of the home but when it comes to the society, please can we give room to women to try their capacity at any given opportunity out there.

That is where equity comes in. “Women are suffering more in terms of domestic violence occasioned by those patriarchal norms that have been there over the years where as there is a law that forbids it but not much of that law is known by people. “People are always afraid when they hear about feminism thinking that it is a women thing. But it’s not true. Who said we cannot change these norms that our fore fathers kept on ground for the betterment of the society and for the betterment of humanity. Let’s give the women that equality even if not equal as par but let’s raise the stake.”

Nigerian Police Speak

The Police keying into the campaign revealed that it was collaborating with civil society groups and governmental bodies to prioritise gender-related affairs.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Johnson Adenola, represented by DCP Operations, Usman Magaji, maintained that the Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to ‘HeForShe’ and have been eliminating discriminatory behaviour, aiming to end inequalities faced by women and girls through implementing gender-friendly policies.

He said: “The Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to ‘HeForShe’ and eliminating discriminatory behaviour, aiming to end inequalities faced by women and girls through implementing genderfriendly policies.

“As Nigeria’s leading law enforcement agency, our priority is protecting the constitutional rights of all Nigerians, including women and children. To combat gender-based violence, the Nigeria Police Force has taken several steps, including establishing specialised units, adopting a gender policy, and enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“The Force has set up the office of the Force Gender Advisor and established Gender Desks across police formations nationwide to address gender-related issues. Furthermore, the Force is collaborating with civil society groups and governmental bodies to prioritise gender-related affairs.

“This comprehensive programme, designed essentially for Police Criminal Investigators, particularly Gender Desks Officers, aims to enhance our operational effectiveness, foster professionalism, and equip our officers with cutting-edge policing skills. “I would like to emphasise that gender equality is not just a women issue, it is an issue that concerns the entire humanity. Our sisters, wives, mothers, daughters, and colleagues deserve to live without fear of violence.

“As police officers, community leaders, we are witnesses to the devastating impact of Gender-Based Violence. Let us challenge harmful norms and stereotypes that perpetuate violence, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable. Being an ally means using your voice, influence, and actions to create a safer, more equal society.”

Goodwill Message

Paminola Wilson, Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Non- governmental Organisations Forum (BANGOF), in his remarks maintained that there is need to enact a law that will pave way for inclusion of women in positions of authority which will also serve as a deterrent to those that perpetrate gender-based violence.

“Let this sensitisation be community based where our traditional rulers and religious leaders will take ownership of the concept. Then it will be sustainable and community driven. “We want to see a situation where the boy child and girl child are all given equal opportunities to thrive.”

Presentation

In his presentation, Professor Andrew Agboro, Resource Person, maintained that power is the problem but how it is used determines whether we build or destroy. He said “For centuries women have been marginalised socially, economically, and politically in nearly every nation, adding that globally one in every 10 women lives in poverty.”

He continued: “In rural Nigeria women make up 60 to 79% of the population of the workforce yet men are five times more likely to own lands. “In leadership, only 4.7% of members of the house of representatives and 2.7% of senators are women, among the lowest in the world.”

The lecturer maintained that harmful norms affect the society maintaining that “ they promote discrimination, and insecurity, limit personal freedom and potential, encourage violence and abuse, harm mental and emotional wellbeing, block social and economic development among others.”

Way Forward

Participants during the Panel Discussion, which was led by Professor Felix Oriahkiall, agreed that there was a need to review some traditional and harmful norms which have kept the female gender backwards. Dise Ogbise Harry, Rosemary Oweifaware and Grace Orumieyefa suggested that the laws that guard against genderbased violence should be reactivated in the state, especially the VAP Law.

They also agreed that women should be treated fairly adding that there is a need to eliminate these traditional norms that work against the women folk.

Also, Professor Agboro in his suggestion maintained that male officers should challenge harmful gender norms, speak out against GBV, and model respectful behaviour both professionally and personally.

Also, through community policing, sensitisation programmes, and collaboration with civil society and the Male Feminist Network (MFN), the Police can help prevent GBV, promote early reporting, and build trust between law enforcement and communities. Partner with the Male Feminist Network to strengthen police capacity on gender justice, male ally ship, and coordinated GBV response.