As the controversy surrounding the discrepancies in the tax law continues to draw reactions from key opposition parties, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he is implicated in the alleged post-passage alteration.

The opposition party levied aspersions on the executive arm of government for altering legislation already signed by the National Assembly, describing the alleged action as a grave violation of the Constitution and the principle of separation of powers.

The PRP’s position followed claims from a member of the House of Representatives who expressed concern about the discrepancies that exist between the tax bills approved by lawmakers and the versions subsequently gazetted.

Reacting to the allegation, the National Chairman of the PRP, Falalu Bello, in a statement issued on Monday, said that any alteration of a bill outside the legislative process amounts to executive misconduct and undermines parliamentary sovereignty.

The PRP further cautioned that if evidence links President Tinubu to the purported manipulation, the National Assembly must act without hesitation.

“In light of these grave developments, the PRP calls for a comprehensive and transparent investigation of these alterations and additions to the already passed Act of Parliament to identify and punish all those responsible for this egregious misconduct.

“We insist that those found culpable, regardless of their position, must be held accountable and face appropriate punishment for their fraudulent conduct.

“If evidence emerges implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in these illegal manipulations, the PRP calls for his impeachment without delay. No individual, including the President, should be above the law”, he said.

Beyond impeachment, the party demanded an immediate suspension of the implementation of the disputed tax laws pending a comprehensive and transparent investigation into how the discrepancies arose.

It called for an independent probe to identify those responsible for the alleged alterations and ensure they are held accountable in line with the law.

He added, “This audacious act of executive dishonesty, characterised by the insertion, deletion, and modification of substantive provisions post-passage legislation, underscores a reckless disdain for the rule of law, separation of powers, and the constitutional order.

“It is an unforgivable breach of trust, a mockery of the Nigerian people, and an open assault on the integrity of our legislative process.

“The PRP condemns this act as not only illegal but as a direct attack on the independence of the legislature and the constitutional rights of Nigerians to transparent and accountable governance.

“The executive’s actions reveal a disturbing tendency to undermine the sanctity of parliamentary procedures, defraud the nation, and arrogantly impose illegality under the guise of national interest.

“Such conduct erodes public confidence, fuels uncertainty, and exposes Nigeria to avoidable instability in all aspects of our national life.

“Furthermore, we demand the immediate suspension of the implementation of the disputed tax laws until all discrepancies—particularly the conflicts between the

passed by the National Assembly and those gazetted are thoroughly examined, resolved, and rectified.

“Should this matter not be addressed promptly, the PRP will have no choice but to seek judicial intervention. We are prepared to approach the courts to stop the enforcement of these laws and seek appropriate redress for the violations committed.

The party warned that unless urgent and decisive steps are taken, this administration’s blatant disregard for constitutional order will deepen the crisis of governance, erode accountability, and further diminish Nigeria’s credibility on the global stage.