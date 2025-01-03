Commander Warns Troops Against Unethical Acts

Share

The Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Egbe has warned troops against anything that could disrupt peace in the state and country.

He cautioned against social media misuse, which could lead to serious misconduct, and advised soldiers to be security-conscious, disciplined, and law-abiding. Egbe emphasized the barracks’ zero-tolerance policy for indiscipline, urging troops to report misbehaviour.

A military chief gave the warning in Bauchi. He thanked his soldiers for their dedication, stating that without them, nothing would be possible.

He also took a moment to honour their fallen colleagues, recognizing the sacrifices made to ensure the safety of Bauchi and Nigeria. Egbe praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede for the opportunity to serve in his current role.

He urged the troops to align with the COAS’s philosophy, focusing on transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-equipped and combat-ready force.

Share

Please follow and like us: