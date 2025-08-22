Commandant: Non-State Actors Shaping Africa’s Security Landscape

…seeks monitoring, scrutiny of activities

The Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Mr. Joseph Odama, has highlighted the role of Non-State Actors in Africa’s security landscape, and the accompanying complexity it brings to bear on management.

To navigate the security dynamics, the Commandant emphasised the urgent need for intelligence and security managers to scrutinise the operations of some of the organisations,

This is in a bid to ensure that the organisations do not work at variance with the interests of the respective African nations.

The NISS – the Premier Institution for training and research on security and intelligence for the sustenance of national security, is placed on the same pedestal with the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Addressing participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 18) at the Institute in Abuja, Odama charged them to stay focused, approaching every lecture delivered with “intellectual curiosity”.

This year’s EIMC 18 has the theme: Non-state Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa.

The course has 74 senior officers (participants) drawn from Nigeria’s intelligence community, the military, law enforcement agencies (including the EFCC), and strategic government ministries.

There are also international participants from countries such as Ghana, Somalia, Rwanda, and The Gambia.

Speaking on the complex dynamics of security, the Commandant said: “The landscape of security in Africa is increasingly shaped by actors operating outside the traditional confines of the State.

“From civil society groups and multinational corporations to vigilance groups, transnational criminal networks and armed groups.

“We also have Non-State Actors, wielding significant influence in presenting a complex embroidery of challenges.

“Their roles in…peace building, security delivery, and governance are complex. And all these demand our careful scrutiny, understanding their contributions”.

He charged the participants: “As we embark on this deliberation, I urge everyone to embrace the opportunity with utmost seriousness and intellectual curiosity, by being attentive.

“So, I urge you to engage deeply during the process. And let us not forget our diligence to foster… hard work”,