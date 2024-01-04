Coming Generations ‘ll Have to Pay Nigeria’s Current Debts – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said mismanagement by the previous administrations had forced Nigeria into a debt burden the coming generations would have no option but to pay. According to him, debts are: “A trap that no individual or nation should fall into as it constitutes an albatross on any economy.”

The ex-military leader said this during an engagement with 2023 awardees of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, according to his media aide Kehinde Akinyemi. Obasanjo, who mainly blamed bad leadership for Africa’s problems, said: “The coming generations will have no choice but pay the current debt being incurred by different countries on the continent.”

As President in 2003, he secured debt relief for Nigeria from the Paris Club just as Algeria his counterpart at the same period. He commended Oyakhilome for the efforts putting into building leaders adding that the nation needs more people like him to address the leadership crisis facing the continent. Highlighting the qualities of a leader during the questions and answers session, Obasanjo said: “A leader should be able to set good examples, being bold and courageous when making decisions, accepting mistakes and learning from them as well as having a realistic dream.”

At the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State 5th Thanksgiving Service of his conferment as Asiwaju Onigbagbo in Abeokuta on Tuesday, Obasanjo said the country’s socio- economic situation could be better in another four years or thereabout with prayers and thanksgiving. He said: “Think about it. If you have breathed the free air of God, you should have cause to thank God. So, things are bad, they may be good in a space of what – four years?

And who knows for Nigeria, things that are bad today, may be good tomorrow. “That is our prayer and that is why we must never stop thanking God. In all situations, give thanks to God.”