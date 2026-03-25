COMESA Accounts For 67% Of Africa’s FDI Flows

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Heba Salama, has highlighted the strong growth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into COMESA member states, underscoring the region’s rising attractiveness as a global investment destination.

Speaking at the opening session of the second COMESA Investment Forum 2026 held in Nairobi, Salama said that FDI inflows into COMESA countries surged 154 per cent in 2024, reaching a record $65 billion, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development COMESA Investment Report 2025, despite ongoing global economic headwinds. She noted that part of this increase was driven by large-scale projects such as the Ras El Hekma project in Egypt.

However, even excluding this project, investment inflows would have grown by 16 per cent, reflecting broad-based investor confidence across the region. Salama added that COMESA’s share of global FDI has doubled from two per cent to four per cent, while its share of FDI directed to developing economies rose from three per cent to seven per cent.

Today, the region accounts for roughly 67 per cent of total FDI inflows into Africa. International project finance in COMESA nearly doubled to $79 billion, while greenfield investments remained robust at around $77 billion, demonstrating sustained investor interest in the region’s economic opportunities.

However, Salama noted that investment flows remain concentrated in a limited number of member states, namely Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Kenya. She stressed the importance of expanding investment flows across the broader region to ensure more inclusive and balanced economic development.

Salama also pointed to notable sectoral shifts: construction investment increased nearly fivefold; energy and gas supply rose 22 per cent; renewable energy surged 67 per cent; and health and education investments jumped 130 per cent.

Conversely, agrifood systems, water and sanitation, and transport infrastructure remain underfunded, requiring greater attention. She stressed the need to reshape global perceptions about Africa, saying, “Africa is not a risky destination — Africa is rising,” highlighting its growing markets, skilled talent, energy resources, and innovative capacity.

To sustain momentum, Salama emphasised strategic priorities including strengthening productive sectors and value-added manufacturing, expanding digital infrastructure, investing in education, skills, and healthcare, and improving policy and data frameworks to provide investors with clarity, stability, and predictability.

Concluding, she said the forum offers a vital platform for building partnerships, removing investment barriers, and unlocking new opportunities that can transform capital into jobs, ideas into industries, and Africa’s potential into tangible economic growth.